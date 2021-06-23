Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market Business Analysis, Future Trend & Global Research Report 2027
Global Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach 9.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 16.8% from 2020-2026.
Hospital capacity management solutions allow administrators, executives, and clinical staff working in hospitals to more effectively manage capacity & tracking. When it comes to planning and tracking, it brings about improved resource planning as well as utilization which ups efficiency & productivity. In addition, it helps stem revenue loss by reducing costs via seamless operations & better visibility. On account of so many benefits, the market is anticipated to make steady progress in the near term. The increase in demand for better healthcare facilities & emergence of more evolved versions due to continued technological advancements, expected to boost the growth of global hospital capacity management solution market over the forecast period.
For a better understanding of the Hospital Capacity Management Solution market, a better grip over the macroeconomic as well as microeconomic aspects are needed as they are impacting the market towards growth. These factors can allow a swift helming of the market via rough patches of economic crisis and also helps in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the Hospital Capacity Management Solution Market report captures the essence of the market & offers a close reading of demographic changes. This would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities & optimally use resources offered by growth pockets.
Key Players
Some of the key operating players are listed in this report such as Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corp., Sonitor Technologies, Inc, McKesson Corporation, Infosys Limited, STANLEY Healthcare Solutions Limited, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc, Awarepoint Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Asset Management
- Medical Equipment Management
- Bed Management
- Patient Flow Management Solutions
- Workforce Management
- Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions
- Leave and Absence Management
- Quality Patient Care
By Component
- Software
- Integrated
- Standalone
- Services
By Mode of Delivery
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
