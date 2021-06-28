Global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market Size, Share, Industry Demand, Competitor Landscape, Future Growth and Region Analysis Report

Global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market

The In-Mold electronics (IME) are 50% lighter than standard electronics due to the absence of mechanical buttons and switches. Also, assembly of parts in conventional electronics is a time consuming process that is eliminated in In-Mold electronics. These electronics integrate electronic elements and flexible circuitry into three-dimensional molded plastics.

The increase in penetration of In-Mold electronics is expected to boost the global In-Mold electronics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for energy efficient electronics will positively influence the market growth. Also, the increase in the use of consumer electronic devices which is expected to propel the global In-Mold electronics (IME) market growth. Moreover, the increase in per capita income of individuals will support the market growth. The In-Mold electronics find their application in various industries such as automotive, medical devices, home appliances, retail, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics.

High manufacturing cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global In-Mold electronics market growth during this forecast period.

Market segmentation

The Global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market is segmented into ink type such as Carbon Conductive Ink, Silver Conductive Ink, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Building & Automation, Automotive, Consumer Products, Wearable, Healthcare, and Others.

Also, the Global In-Mold Electronics (IME) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Butler Technologies, Inc, DuraTech Industries, YOMURA, TactoTek Oy, Nissha Co., Ltd., InMold Solutions, Golden Valley Products, GenesInk, Eastprint Incorporated, DuraTech Industries, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Carbon Conductive Ink

Silver Conductive Ink

Others

By Application

Building & Automation

Automotive

Consumer Products

Wearable

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

