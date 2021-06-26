Global Industrial Fasteners Market Trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report 2028|Bulten, AFI Industries, TR Fastenings Ltd, KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Alcoa Fastening Systems Limited, DOKKA Fasteners AS

Industrial fasteners are defined as the high quality fasteners that are used in a variety of applications ranging from maritime to automobile & construction industry. These are hardware tools which are specifically used to join objects mechanically. Industrial fasteners are the basic essentials for manufacturing, construction and assembling applications. These are made of alloy, stainless steel, and carbon steel. Industrial fasteners find their application in various end use industries such as plumbing products, industrial machinery aerospace, pumps, and motors, etc. Usually, industrial fasteners are protected by corrosion-proof paint or coating.

The growing demand for commercial and residential housing projects as well as the increase in government spending on infrastructure activities across the globe is a primary factor responsible for the industrial fasteners market growth over the forecast period. These are widely used in the construction industry to join the two or more objects mechanically in a non-permanent way. Also, these are used in heavy duty applications to join materials together, as the industry requires precision & strength. Furthermore, the increase in demand from aerospace industry is driving the growth of the global industrial fasteners market. Ongoing technological advancements, coupled with the increase in research and development spending on the aerospace & defense sector will positively influence the global industrial fasteners market growth. Moreover, the growing need for bolts, screws, studs, nuts, rivets, nails and washers is expected to propel the global industrial fasteners market growth. In addition, the rise in its usage in electrical & electronics, machinery, and MRO applications will support the market growth.

Market Key players

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the Global Industrial Fasteners Market are

Bulten,

AFI Industries,

TR Fastenings Ltd,

KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG,

Alcoa Fastening Systems Limited,

DOKKA Fasteners AS,

Asia Bolts Industries LLC,

Federal Screw Works,

Infasco,

Earnest Machine Product Company, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Raw Material

Metal

Plastic

By Product

Internally Threaded

Externally Threaded

Non-Threaded

Aerospace Grade

By Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery

Home Appliances

Furniture

Plumbing Products

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

