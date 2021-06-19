Global Infrared Thermometer Market Size, High Demand, Infrastructure Growth Rate, Booming Key Players & Regional Report Analysis 2027

Infrared thermometer is a type of temperature measuring device which infers temperature from a portion of the thermal radiation. They also known as laser thermometers a laser is used to help aim the thermometer or non-contact thermometer. Increase in number of positive cases of COVID 19 will raise the demand for infrared thermometer in near future.

Increase in demand for infrared thermometer due to increase in prevalence of COVID 19 is the key driving factor which expected to boost the global infrared thermometer market growth. Rise in the predominance of contagious ailments. The usage of an infrared thermometer reduces reduced cross-contamination risk and minimizes the risk of spreading diseases from one person to another. For instance, as per the WHO (World Health Organization) report 2018 seasonal influenza was estimated to result in about 3-5 million cases of severe illness across the world. Also, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases will positively contribute the market growth.

However, lack of awareness and low disposable income is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global infrared thermometer market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Infrared Thermometer Market is segmented into product type such as Contact Thermometers, and Non-Contact Thermometer. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Healthcare Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Electronic Industry, and Others.

Also, Global Infrared Thermometer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Thermo Fischer Scientific, HORIBA, Ltd, AZ Instrument Corp., Promed Group Co., Ltd, TAIDOC TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, Trimpeks, JRI, Bremed Ltd., ABRONN, Easytem, and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Contact Thermometers

Non-Contact Thermometer

By End User

Healthcare Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Electronic Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

