Global Inhaled Antibiotics Market Growth Analysis, Segmented by, Statistics Research, Application & Top Companies

Inhaled antibiotics are used to respiratory tract infections. Patients are suffering from chronic respiratory diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF) and non-CF bronchiectasis may be affected complex infections, by Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, and by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Inhaled antibiotics have several advantages such as it can deliver high concentrations drug at place of infection without the systematic unfavorable effects. The main application of inhaled antibiotics is to enhance drug delivery to the target site of infection.

The rise in incidences of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases), and bronchitis is expected to propel the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. For instance, as per the WHO report, 2020 asthma is common disease among children across the world and around 339 million people are suffering from asthma in 2016. Furthermore, as per the WHO data around 251 million cases of COPD were registered globally in 2016. Moreover,, rise in product launch activities as well as new product approvals will propel the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Polyphor had launched an inhaled antibiotic murepavadin. It is type of outer membrane protein targeting antibiotic. It is specifically acts against the bacterial strain Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In addition to that, in February 2016 Teva Canada Limited had received approval from Health Canada for its generic solution called as PrTeva-Tobramycin Inhalation Solution. This solution used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Inhaled-Antibiotics-Market/request-sample

The side effects associated with drug inhalation and unattainability of single effective inhaler are some restraining factors which are expected to limit the global inhaled antibiotics market growth. Cough, wheezing, hemoptysis and dyspnea are most common side effects caused by inhaled antibiotics.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Lupin Ltd, Polyphor, Aradigm, Gilead Sciences, Insmed Incorporated, Pharmaero, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group, Savara Pharmaceuticals,and Pharmaxis Ltd

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Aerosol

Dry Powder Formulation

Spray

By Application

Pneumonia

Asthma

Bronchitis

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Inhaled-Antibiotics-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com