Global Inorganic Scintillators Market Growth, Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The global Inorganic Scintillators Market is forecast to reach USD 418.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the inorganic scintillators market can be attributed to growing security threats; rising safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growing threat of nuclear terrorism, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, and increasing incidence of cancer.

In the coming years, the market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be attributed to Japan’s decision to continue with the use of nuclear power, high spending on homeland security in Asia, high growth expected in China’s nuclear power industry, presence of local and global players in the Chinese market, increasing installations of nuclear imaging systems in India, and the increasing number of nuclear power plants in India.

The heavy reliance on radiological imaging for diagnostic medicine is anticipated to be crucial for the growth of the market. Sodium iodide is used popularly in the medical imaging sector because of its high light output and high resolution coupled with an attractive price point. This factor is the reason behind the rising demand for scintillating crystals in the healthcare industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3169

Further key findings from the report suggest

The lutetium-yttrium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium oxyorthosilicate material is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly because of its benefits like increasing research activities in the field of nuclear physics and high-energy and growing demand for PET scanners across the globe.

Among the material segment of the Inorganic scintillators market, sodium iodide is leading the market at present with a market share of 37.6%, and it will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Cesium Iodide is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% in the next few years.

Among the regional segment of the Inorganic scintillators market, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5% over the forecasted period.

The U.S. is the largest market shareholder in North America because of the rising adoption of nuclear imaging systems, an increase in the number of nuclear power plants in the U.S., increasing prevalence of cancer, government initiatives, rising number of conferences, and growing security concerns.

Among the application segment of the inorganic scintillators market, the healthcare sector is leading the market at present, and it will continue to dominate the market with an estimate to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasted period. The growth of this sector can be attributed to the rising research activity, increasing incidence of cancer, growing preference for effective radiation protection in healthcare facilities, and increasing installations of PET scanners across the globe.

Key participants include Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Saint-Gobain S.A., Dynasil Corporation of America, Detec, Hitachi Metals Group, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., Rexon Components, Inc ., Scintacor, Amcrys, and EPIC Crystal Co., Ltd, among others.

Browse Complete Report “Inorganic Scintillators Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/inorganic-scintillators-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Inorganic Scintillators market on the basis of type, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Alkali Halides

Oxide Compounds

Rare Earth Metals

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Sodium Iodide

Cesium Iodide

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate & Lutetium–Yttrium Oxyorthosilicate

Bismuth Germanate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Homeland Security and Defense

Nuclear Power Plants

Industrial Applications

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Inorganic Scintillators Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Inorganic Scintillators Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3169

The report on the Inorganic Scintillators market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports –

Micro-Perforated Films Market Trends

Anionic Surfactants Market Analysis

Pipeline Transportation Market Growth

Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market Overview

Modular UPS Market Statistics

Fatty Alcohols Market Size

Acetone Market Share

Ethyl Acetate Market Demand

Isopropanol Market Trends

Industrial Wax Market Analysis

Micro-Perforated Films Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Overview