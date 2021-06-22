Global Interactive Kiosk Market In-depth Analysis by Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations and Industry Dynamics by 2028

Interactive kiosk is used for bill payments, retail sales, information sharing and tourism. Interactive kiosks are used in multiple application areas such as travel industries, healthcare, as they help obtain personal information easily from the users. Rise in demand for automated systems will drive the market growth in near future.

Increase in demand for services in healthcare, retail, and travel and tourism sectors has made it difficult for organizations to assign customer service representatives during heavy traffic volumes of visitors. Interactive self service solutions like ATMs (Automated Teller Machine), self-checkout systems, and smart vending machines, offer companies with an effective way to tackle such situations which are expected to boost the global interactive kiosk market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of interactive kiosk systems in retail and BFSI sectors in emerging economics such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA which are expected to positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, rise in preference to shop without the need for interacting with sales representatives will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, high installation cost as well as need for regular maintenance is the major challenging factors which is expected to hinder the global interactive kiosk market growth. Also, increase n number of cyber-crime incidents will affect the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Interactive Kiosk Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Services, by type such as Automated Teller Machine, Retail Self-Checkout, Self Service, and Vending. Further, market is segmented into end use such as BFSI, Retail, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Government, Travel & Tourism, and Others.

Also, Global Interactive Kiosk Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

NCR Corporation,

Kiosk Information Systems,

Source Technologies,

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.,

Olea Kiosks Inc.,

Diebold Nixdorf,

Embross,

Meridian Kiosks, and

Lilitab, LLC

