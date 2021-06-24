Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market Global Outlook Analysis by 2027 By Industry Growth Rate, Current & Future Business Opportunity Report forecast till 2027

Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market

The Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 5.9% over the forecast period, 2020-2027.

IV infusion pump accessories are medical devices which are used to convey solutions and fluids into body of patient in controlled measurement. Infusion pumps are classified on the basis of use such as Stationary use and portable use. The infused fluids are nutrients or medications which are important for therapeutics or medical treatments. IV infusion pump accessories categorized into various product types such as into IV Infusion Sets, IV Infusion Lines, IV Catheters, IV Cannulas, and Needleless Connectors.

The increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, Diabetes, and gastrointestinal issues is a key driving factor expected to boost the global IV infusion pump accessories market growth. Furthermore, the rise in geriatric population across the globe is expected to propel the global IV infusion pump accessories market growth. Also, the increase in demand for IV infusion pump accessories in home care settings will significantly influence the market growth. Moreover, the increase in awareness towards home healthcare, and numerous application of IV infusion pumps is expected to drive the demand of IV infusion pump accessories during this forecast timeline.

Stringent regulatory requirements for new product approval are expected to hamper the global IV infusion pump accessories market growth. Also, the rise in incidences of medication errors and lack of awareness connectivity in most hospitals will limit the global IV infusion pump accessories market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global IV Infusion Pump Accessories Market is segmented into product type, application, and region.

Based on the product type, the IV infusion pump accessories market is categorized into IV Infusion Sets, IV Infusion Lines, IV Catheters, IV Cannulas, and Needleless Connectors.

Based on the application, the IV infusion pump accessories market is categorized into Homecare Settings, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.

Based on the region, the IV infusion pump accessories market is categorized into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America is expected to hold largest market share in the IV infusion pump accessories market The large market share of this region can primarily be attributed the increase in adoption of IV infusion pumps and accessories for the treatment of chronic diseases, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in geriatric population, and availability of many large hospitals in this region. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during this forecast period.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as Medtronic Plc., Terumo, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, Becton Dickinson, B. Braun Melsungen, MOOG INC., Nipro Corporation, Smiths Medical , Roche Diagnostics, Teleflex, Inc., and ICU Medical, Inc.

