Global Kraft Liner Market Demand, Growth, Industry Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2027

The global Kraft Liner market is forecast to reach USD 60.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise of packaging in the application industries, such as import and export, food and beverages, construction, electricity and electronics, and manufacturing, should infuse growth.

E-commerce was the most crucial application segment for corrugated boxes, containers, and sheets due to the boom in the online shopping industry. The growing demand for corrugated cardboard packaging made from Kraft liners for electronics, glassware, and food products ordered online is expected to stimulate the market over the forecast period.

Traditionally, Kraft linings were made of virgin fibers; however, the growing preference for cheap and environmentally friendly products has led to the use of recycled materials. Raw materials required for the manufacturing of Kraft liners comprise old corrugated containers (OCC) and virgin fibers in a ratio of 80% OCC and 20% virgin fibers. OCC dominates the composition in the final product, thus impacting its quality levels. OCC is used to minimize the overall cost of production and to strengthen the end product. Thus, the supply of high-quality OCC, primarily through a single channel, plays a crucial role in the product value chain.

Unstable raw material prices have resulted in price changes for Kraft liners, thereby affecting manufacturers’ profit margins. Kraft coatings require multiple processes to produce a variety of GSM grades, which results in higher production costs. The major players operating in the industry are engaged in mass production, thereby reducing the overall production cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increased import and export operations around the world due to increased industrial productivity and awareness of light and environmentally friendly packaging materials are expected to drive demand for products. The growth of the packaging industry and the development of the electronic commerce sector are contributing to the growing demand for Kraft liners for the manufacture of corrugated containers, cartons, and boxes.

The Below 200 GSM category emerged as the largest segment by basis weight in several packaging applications. Kraft liners in this category are lightweight, durable and can support heavy weights to some extent and facilitate transportation.

Food and beverage packaging has the highest market share in the Kraft liners market and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR over the next few years.

Due to its high strength, bleached Kraft paper is widely used in packaging. The boost in the packaging segment due to the advancement of the e-commerce and packaged food industries has thus lead to massive revenues for the bleached Kraft liner.

Key participants include Smurfit Kappa, Groupo Europac, Astron Paper & Board Mill, Eagle Paper International, Inc., Thai Paper Mill Company Limited, International Paper, Hazel Mercantile Limited, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries, and BillerudKorsnas AB among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Kraft Liner market on the basis of Product, Basis Weight, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unbleached

Bleached

Basis Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Below 200 GSM

200-400 GSM

Above 400 GSM

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Printing

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Kraft Liner Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Kraft Liner Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Kraft Liner market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

