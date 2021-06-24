Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market was valued at USD 194.55 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach the USD 375.25 billion by 2028 at a CAGR 8.55%.

Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market was valued at USD 194.55 billion in 2021 which is expected to reach the USD 375.25 billion by 2028 at a CAGR 8.55%.

Liquid packaging bags are widely in various end user industries due to its properties like prevention from loss of tear, moisture, scuff, and puncture resistance. Longer shelf life, consumer friendly, less costs, capable of retaining freshness of products, green packaging, less energy consumption are the advantages of liquid packaging bags. Manufacturing of liquid packaging bags is classified into various types such as Blow Molding, Aseptic Liquid Packaging, and From Fill Seal Technology.

Changing lifestyle along with rise in travelling frequencies will enhance demand for liquid packaging bag which is expected to boost the market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in preference of consumers towards ready-to-carry liquid, ready-to-eat food products will have the positive impact on global liquid packaging bag market growth. Moreover, technological developments in the packaging sector are expected to fuel the global liquid packaging bag market growth. In addition to this, increase in emphasis on personalization and high growth opportunities in the emerging economics like Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global liquid packaging bag market growth.

However, availability of substitution products such as bio-based systems and increased carbon footprint are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global liquid liquid packaging bag market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market is segmented into type such as Flexible and Rigid, by resin such as Polypropylene, and Polyethylene. Further, Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market is segmented into end user such as Industrial, and Food & Beverage, by technique such as Blow Molding, Aseptic Liquid Packaging, and From Fill Seal Technology.

Also, Global Liquid Packaging Bag Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Elopak,

Evergreen Packaging,

Sidel,

Billerudkorsnas AB,

Weyerhaeuser Company,

Mondi PLC,

Smurfit Kappa,

Tetra Pak International S.A.,

International Paper, and

The DOW Chemical Company.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Flexible

Rigid

By Resin

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

By End Use

Industrial

Food & Beverage

By Technique

Blow Molding

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

From Fill Seal Technology

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

