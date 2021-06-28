Global Lithographic Printing Chemicals Market Share, Size 2021 By Industry Future Demand, Global Research, Competitive Analysis , Developing Trends, Region Forecast To 2028
Global Lithographic Printing Chemicals Market
Lithographic printing chemicals also referred as offset print chemicals which are used in the printing process. It is one of the world’s most commonly used printing methods. These chemicals allow huge amounts to be printed in a shorter period and at much cheaper prices compared with conventional technologies. These chemical includes casting solvents, inks, anti-reflection coatings, developers, etc.
The chemical industry consists of complex processes & operations, and organizations involved in the manufacturing of chemicals and their derivatives. It is one of the largest manufacturing sectors in all developed and developing economies worldwide.
The increase in demand for newspaper and magazines across the world will be the key growth enabler for the global lithographic printing chemicals market growth. Furthermore, these chemicals are widely used high-volume application like newspaper, magazines, newsletters etc., due to its easy cost design and printing versatility. The rise in demand for dailies in Asia Pacific countries will propel the offset print chemicals market growth during the forecast timeline. Moreover, the increase in developments in the print media industry in APAC region which expected to drive the global lithographic printing chemicals market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rise in offset printing demand for packaging application will support the market growth.
The availability of alternative technologies may hamper the global lithographic printing chemicals market growth. Also, the increase in use of digital printing technology expected to hamper the global lithographic printing chemicals market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Lithographic Printing Chemicals Market is segmented into type such as Inks, Cleaning Solutions, Foundation Solutions, and Other. Further, market is segmented into application such as Publication, Packaging, Promotion, and Others.
Also, the Global Lithographic Printing Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Toyo Ink Company,
- Wikoff Color Corporation,
- T&K TOKA Corporation,
- Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited,
- Flint Group,
- DIC Corporation,
- Daihan Ink Company,
- SICPA Holding SA,
- Sakata Inx Corporation,
- Huber Group, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Inks
- Cleaning Solutions
- Foundation Solutions
- Other
By Application
- Publication
- Packaging
- Promotion
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
