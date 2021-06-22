Global Machine Automation Controller Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview to 2028

Machine automation controllers are used to control the automation processes with the help of graphical user interface in the manufacturing industry. Temperature control and machine control are the main applications of machine automation controller. It offers high processing speeds, reliability, maintainability, and safety which required for industrial automation.

Increasing in focus on reducing overall operational cost is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global machine automation controller market growth. Furthermore, rise in need to drive productivity in process industry will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in manufacturing sector which is expected to propel the growth of global machine automation controller market. In addition to that, continuous developments in manufacturing and construction industry across developing nations such as India, Brazil, and China will fuel the market growth.

However, a high initial capital investment for small and medium enterprises is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global machine automation controller market growth. Also, difficulty in finding system failure results in increased downtime will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Machine Automation Controller Market is segmented into controller type such as Distributed Control System, Industrial PC, and Programmable Logic Controller, by Form Factor such as IP20, IP65, and Others. Further, market is segmented into industry such as Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverages, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical Devices, Semiconductor & Electronics, and Others.

Also, Global Machine Automation Controller Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

ABB Limited,

Emerson,

Siemens AG,

Schneider Electric,

Yokogawa,

Advantech,

Delta Electronics,

Honeywell International,

Mitsubishi Electric, and

Omron

