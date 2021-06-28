Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Global Magnetic Powder Cores Market

The magnetic core is defined as piece of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability which used to confine, and guide magnetic fields in electrical and magnetic devices including transformers, electric motors, generators, and magnetic recording heads. Powder cores are pressed with inorganic or organic binder which is responsible for storage of energy.

The increase in automotive industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global magnetic powder cores market growth. Magnetic powder cores are part of magnetic materials which possess magnetic property and can be either attracted or repelled when placed in an external magnetic field or can be magnetized naturally. Furthermore, the increase in the product demand in electrical industry is expected to propel the global magnetic powder cores market growth. Moreover, the continuous technological developments will positively influence the market growth during this forecast timeline.

The fluctuation in the price is the major restraint which may limit the market growth. Also, the increase in COVID-19 pandemic across the globe will significantly affect the growth of global magnetic powder cores market over the forecast period.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Hitachi, MAGNETICS, Changsung Corp, POCO Magnetic, Micrometals, TDG, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity, Samwha Electronics, DMEGC, Huzhou Careful Magnetism, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

MPP

Sendust

High Flux

Fe-Si

Others

By Application

Solar Power

Automotive

Household Appliances

UPS

Wind Power

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

