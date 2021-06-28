Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) –Whirlpool Corporation, Camfridge Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Cooltech Applications, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd

The Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market was valued at USD 8.89 million in 2019 which expected to reach USD 2568.54 by 2027 at a CAGR 103.15%.

Magnetic refrigeration is a type of cooling technology based on the magnetocaloric effect. It is used to attain extremely low temperature and the ranges used in common refrigerators. The magnetic refrigeration provides various benefits such as improved device efficiency, reduced CO2 production from these energy savings, and eliminating greenhouse gas refrigerants. This is higher efficient as compared to the traditional gas compression refrigeration.

The increase in government initiatives on green technology is expected to boost the global magnetic refrigeration market growth. Furthermore, low energy consumption by magnetic refrigeration systems will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the rise in adoption of magnetic refrigeration in the transportation and industrial sector is expected to drive the global magnetic refrigeration market growth. Moreover, the increase in environmental concerns regarding carbon emissions & ozone layer depletion with stringent rules and regulations for the use of safe and environment friendly refrigeration system are expected to propel the global magnetic refrigeration market growth. In add9ition, the rise in adoption of magnetic refrigeration in the transportation sector is increasing which is projected to create a new opportunity for the target product manufacturers.

High investment cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global magnetic refrigeration market growth. Also, limited filed strength of permanent magnets may limit the global magnetic refrigeration market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is segmented into such as Heat Pumps, Refrigeration Systems, and Air Conditioning Systems. Further, market is segmented into application such as Industrial, Transportation, Domestic, and Commercial.

Also, the Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Whirlpool Corporation,

Camfridge Ltd,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,

Cooltech Applications,

Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd,

Eramet S.A.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. Kg,

Astronautics Corporation of America etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Heat Pumps

Refrigeration Systems

Air Conditioning Systems

By Application

Industrial

Transportation

Domestic

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

