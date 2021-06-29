Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market Top Competitors, Application, Price Structure, Cost Analysis, Regional Growth

Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market

Media intelligence is defined as the process of collecting and analyzing a large amount of data, of media channels by using data mining and data science technology. It also includes PR software or public relations software that provides the businesses to create a collaborative and positive relationship with the public. Media intelligence and PR software assist the businesses to automate tasks including media monitoring, media analysis and among others.

The Media Intelligence and PR Software allow a user to work on expert consultative services through media and audience analysis solutions. The increase in spending on tracking and analyzing social media will significantly drive the global media intelligence and PR software market growth over the forecast period. Also, the increase in internet accessibility in developing regions will positively influence the market growth. Developing regions are receiving government support for the development of electronic infrastructure, which includes internet connectivity which is expected to propel the global media intelligence and PR software market growth.

Lack of knowledge of the software may hamper the global media intelligence and PR software market growth. Also, there are some other factors such as lack of control over data release and content, recruitment of skilled personnel expected to hinder the global media intelligence and PR software market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in the Global Media Intelligence and PR Software Market report such as Isentia Group Ltd., Meltwater, WPP Plc (Kantar Media), Cision Ltd., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Media Monitoring Software

Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

