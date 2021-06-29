Global Medication Therapy Management Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Growth Overview, Future Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Global Medication Therapy Management Market

The Medication Therapy Management is defined as a group of services which optimize therapeutic outcomes for patients. This is a rapidly emerging term in the healthcare sector that helps patients get the most benefit from their medications. This is patient-centric & comprehensive approach which improves the quality of care pharmacists provide to patients along with increasing their overall revenue generation and ROI.

The increase in the number of prescriptions across the globe, and the increase in investments by hospitals for workflow management are expected to boost the global medication therapy management market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in government reforms and policies fuelling the integration of IT in the healthcare industry which expected to propel the global medication therapy management market growth. Also, the increase in maturity of electronic health records of patients have enabled better patient understanding, medication adherence, medication reconciliation, and disease control. The medication therapy management uses a collaborative approach with the integration of computerized EHR to address the challenges in each phase of the medication cycle by availing patient information to experts.

High implementation and maintenance expenses expected to hinder the global medication therapy management market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Medication Therapy Management Market is segmented into type such as Software, and services (Medication Therapy Reviews, Pharmacotherapy Consults, Disease Management Support, Anticoagulation Management, Medication Safety Surveillance, and Others) Further, market is segmented into end user such as Pharmacies, and Healthcare Payers.

Also, the Global Medication Therapy Management Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cerner Corporation, AdhereHealth LLC, Agadia Systems Inc., First Databank Inc., General electric Company, IQWare Solutions, Omnicell Inc., Centene Corporation, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Fiscal Management Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Software

Services

Medication Therapy Reviews

Pharmacotherapy Consults

Disease Management Support

Anticoagulation Management

Medication Safety Surveillance

Others

By End User

Pharmacies

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

