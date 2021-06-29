Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Research Report Based on Technology Advancement, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2020

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market

Medium Voltage Switchgears are defined as switching devices which are specifically designed to control, regulate, and protect various types of power generations, distribution & transmission equipment. These are also used to provide protection to different electric motor control systems installed across various end user segments.

The growing electricity demand along with the increasing need for effective transmission and distribution control systems considered as a key driving factor which expected to boost the global medium voltage switchgear market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in concerns associated with electricity supply faults, fire and other operational hazards along with lack of effective electrical infrastructure across developing regions will positively influence the market growth. Also, cost effectiveness, ease of installation, safe and reliable operations are certain prominent factors will significantly drive the global medium voltage switchgear market growth during this forecast period.

Slow paced technological evolution across developing countries may hamper the global medium voltage switchgear market growth. Also, high dependency on imports is another market restraint which expected to limit the global medium voltage switchgear market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB, GE, Mitsubishi, Schneider, Siemens, Ormazabal, BHEL, CG, Chint group, Hyosung, Hyundai Heay Industries, Eaton, Lucy Electric, Powell, Toshiba, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Voltage

3 kV to 9 kV

9 kV to 15 kV

15 kV to 21 kV

21 kV to 27 kV

27 kV to 33 kV

33 kV

By Component

Circuit Breakers

Contactors

Switches & Disconnector

Fuses

Others

By Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

By Insulation

Air

Gas

Oil

Vacuum

Others

By End-Use

Power Stations

Transformer Substations

Local Electricity Supply

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

