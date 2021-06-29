Trending

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Research Report Based on Technology Advancement, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2020

Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market

Medium Voltage Switchgears are defined as switching devices which are specifically designed to control, regulate, and protect various types of power generations, distribution & transmission  equipment. These are also used to provide protection to different electric motor control systems installed across various end user segments.

The growing electricity demand along with the increasing need for effective transmission and distribution control systems considered as a key driving factor which expected to boost the global medium voltage switchgear market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in concerns associated with electricity supply faults, fire and other operational hazards along with lack of effective electrical infrastructure across developing regions will positively influence the market growth. Also, cost effectiveness, ease of installation, safe and reliable operations are certain prominent factors will significantly drive the global medium voltage switchgear market growth during this forecast period.

Slow paced technological evolution across developing countries may hamper the global medium voltage switchgear market growth. Also, high dependency on imports is another market restraint which expected to limit the global medium voltage switchgear market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB, GE, Mitsubishi, Schneider, Siemens, Ormazabal, BHEL, CG, Chint group, Hyosung, Hyundai Heay Industries, Eaton, Lucy Electric, Powell, Toshiba, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Voltage

  • 3 kV to 9 kV
  • 9 kV to 15 kV
  • 15 kV to 21 kV
  • 21 kV to 27 kV
  • 27 kV to 33 kV
  • 33 kV

By Component

  • Circuit Breakers
  • Contactors
  • Switches & Disconnector
  • Fuses
  • Others

 By Installation

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

By Insulation

  • Air
  • Gas
  • Oil
  • Vacuum
  • Others

By End-Use

  • Power Stations
  • Transformer Substations
  • Local Electricity Supply
  • Others

By Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

