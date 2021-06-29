Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market Size, Share 2021, by Top Key Players ,Impressive Industry Growth Report by 2028

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market

The membrane bioreactor (MBR) is defined as the high efficient wastewater treatment technology as it uses a microbial process. The membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems are used to separate the effluent from wastewater via filtration membrane. They find their application in large-sized wastewater treatment plants.

The increase in usage of membrane bioreactor across the municipality sector is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market growth. Furthermore, the increase in prevalence of water pollution due to various environmental factors and industrialization across the globe is anticipated to support the market growth. Also, continuous growth in the refineries is another driving factor will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding the benefits of membrane bioreactor such as high biodegradation efficiency, excellent effluent quality, and smaller footprint, is propelling the market growth of the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market.

Lack of skilled professionals to handle membrane bioreactors is expected to hinder the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market growth. Also, fouling of membranes leads to accumulation of substance on the membrane surface of the membrane which is expected to limit the global membrane bioreactor (MBR) systems market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market is segmented into product such as Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet, and Multi-tubular, by configuration such as Submerged, and Side Stream. Further, market is segmented into application such as Industrial wastewater treatment, and Municipal wastewater treatment.

Also, the Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Systems Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Toray Industries,

SUEZ,

ADI Systems,

Koch Membrane Systems,

Mitsubishi Chemical,

Evoqua,

Veolia Water & Technologies,

Huber,

GE Water & Process Technologies,

Wehrle Umwelt GmbH,

Degremont SA, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Hollow Fiber

Flat Sheet

Multi-tubular

By Configuration

Submerged

Side Stream

By Application

Industrial wastewater treatment

Municipal wastewater treatment

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

