Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth Rate , Application and forecast Analysis Report 2020-2027
Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market
Metal bonding adhesives are defined as the high strength joining materials which used to attach metal substrates together. It creates smooth bonds between two substrates and they are characterized by mechanical & temperature resistivity. Metal bonding adhesives increases the stress bearing capacity of the metal surfaces. These are used in some of the prominent industries which include, automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances.
The increase in preference of high performance adhesives in various end use industries, in order to replace conventional fasteners and welding joints which expected to boost the global metal bonding adhesives market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in focus to reduce weight of automobiles by the automobile industry so as to increase fuel efficiency of vehicles will significantly drive the global metal bonding adhesives market growth. Governments across the globe are focusing on improving the fuel efficiency standards & reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, the rise in usage of metal bonding adhesives for maintenance work, field service, & production to repair is expected to boost the global metal bonding adhesives market growth.
Rapid Fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the global metal bonding adhesives market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, low availability of the product expected to limit the global metal bonding adhesives market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is segmented into resin type such as Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Assembly, and Others.
Also, the Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, Parker Hannifin Corp, Parson Adhesives Inc, Sika AG, Solvay, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co., etc.
Market taxonomy
By Resin Type
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Others
By Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial Assembly
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
