Global Metal Packaging Market Opportunities, Demand and Trends Analysis, Research Report Forecast by 2027

The global Metal Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 168.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing health awareness among customers for sustainable metal packaging, coupled with the shielding and protection of the items from getting spoilt, with a demonstrated wellbeing and supportability, is driving the growth of the market. However, increasing environmental concerns about reusing metal materials and appropriation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are hampering the market’s demand.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of the individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of rising selection of drums and barrels by different enterprises, for example, paints and coatings and compound ventures, augmenting the demand for the market product. However, increasing demand for plastic packaging within the food sector may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The use of Metal Packaging is supported by the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Indian Government, and Metal Container Manufacturers Association of India (MCMA), as the packaging market in India is the principal supporter of the general assembling segment, thereby driving the market demand. The Government of India’s Ministry of Textiles has extended the limit for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene (PP) bags to cover current issues of packaging food grains. Moreover, other nations such as China, Japan, and the United States are also supported by their respective government, which help them to withhold their position in the market and raise the potential to increase expenditure in the Metal Packaging sector. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increase in the use of Metal Packaging.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on material, Aluminum is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, owing to benefits of aluminum packaging, such as impermeable obstruction to light, ultra-violet beams, water fume, oils and fats, and oxygen, thereby making it appropriate to use for a variety of applications.

Based on product, the barrels & drums expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecasted period due to a rising selection of drums and barrels by different enterprises, for example, paints and coatings and compound ventures making it suitable for a variety of applications.

The food & beverage application contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The food & beverage industry of the North America region is the major shareholder of the Metal Packaging market, holding around 31.0% of the market in comparison to the divisions of other areas for the year 2027.

North America dominated the market for Metal Packaging. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region holds approximately 37.0% of the Metal Packaging market, followed by Europe, which contains around 29.0% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Ardagh Group, Tata Steel Packaging, Silgan Holdings, Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Rexam Plc., Alcoa Inc., Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Emballator Metal Group, and CCL Industries Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metal Packaging market on the basis of raw materials, product, application, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Tin

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cans

Caps & Closures

Barrels & Drums

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Personal Care

Construction

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Metal Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Metal Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Metal Packaging market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

