Global Metallic Stearate Market Size, Share, Future Scope, Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2028

Global Metallic Stearate Market

The metallic stearate is defined as a compound of long-chain fatty acid with metal of different valencies like calcium, magnesium, aluminium, and zinc. These are employed for different purposes, including polymer, rubber, pharmaceutical, food, lacquer, cosmetics, and building industries. They are referred as salts or soaps which produced from the reaction between stearic acid and metal salts.

The increase in global plastic and rubber industry along with increasing demand in pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics applications is expected to boost the global metallic stearate market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rapid growth of plastic industry with growing product demand for refining surface textures of plastic goods are anticipated to propel the global metallic stearate market growth. Also, key players are focusing on research and development activities and advanced production technologies. Precipitation or is the most commonly used method for producing metallic stearate. In this process, the rate of precipitation controls the surface area, particle size & particle morphology. It can produce fine particles of metallic stearates with a high surface area. Metallic Stearates are used as an acid scavenger, mold release agents, and lubricants in the plastics industry.

Fluctuating prices is a major restraining factor may hinder growth of the target market in the near future. Also, fragmented market of metallic stearate for bulk grades may hinder growth of the global metallic stearate market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Metallic Stearate Market is segmented into type such as Magnesium Stearate, Aluminium Stearate, Calcium Stearate, Zinc Stearate, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Rubber, Plastics, Building & construction, Paints & coatings, and others.

Also, the Global Metallic Stearate Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Allbright Industries,

Merck KGaA,

Synergy Poly Additives Pvt. Ltd.,

Valtris Specialty Chemicals,

WSD Chemical limited,

Sankalp Organics Private Limited,

PROMAX Industries ApS,

PMC Biogenix, Inc.,

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG,

Nimbasia, etc.

Market taxonomy

By Type

Magnesium Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Zinc Stearate

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Rubber

Plastics

Building & construction

Paints & coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

