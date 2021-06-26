Global Natural Amorphous Graphite Market Analysis 2021 | COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players-Asbury Carbons, Tianfeng Graphite, Yichang Xincheng Graphite, Superior Graphite
Global Natural Amorphous Graphite Market
Natural amorphous graphite is also referred as hidden quality graphite or natural graphite which found as extremely small, crystal like particles in beds of mesomorphic rocks such as coal, slate & shale, and its carbon content depends on their parent material. This is used in the refractories industry to manufacture crucibles, ladles, nozzles, molds, and troughs that can withstand very high temperatures, particularly the casting of steel.
The increase in use of graphite in wind energy is the key driving factor which expected to boost the global natural amorphous graphite market growth. Natural amorphous graphite is a form of carbon where atoms are arranged in the layers which have weak bonds between each other. Furthermore, the increase in use of natural graphite in electrical vehicles, refractories and construction applications will support the global natural amorphous graphite market growth over the forecast period.
Insufficient production capacity is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global natural amorphous graphite market growth during this forecast timeline.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Asbury Carbons,
- Tianfeng Graphite,
- Yichang Xincheng Graphite,
- Superior Graphite,
- Saint Jean Carbon,
- Durrans Group,
- Carbon Graphite Materials,
- Avizheh Technology and Development of Middle East, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Carbon Content≥70%,
- Carbon Content≥80%
- CarbonContent≥90%
- Others
By Application
- Battery Carbon Stick
- Foundry Coating
- Pencil
- Refractory
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
