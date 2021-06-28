Global Open RAN Market Outlook Analysis 2020-2027 Sales Revenue, Industry Growth ,Global Research Report

Global Open RAN Market

Open RAN is also referred as O-RAN or Open Radio Access Network which is based on interoperability and standardization of RAN elements. O-RAN deployed at the network edge will benefit 5G applications like autonomous vehicles and the IoT, and enable secure and efficient over-the-air firmware upgrades.

The increase in applications of cloud based services, virtual meetings, IoT, and IIoT is expected to boost the global open RAN market growth. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of advanced in-home entertainment systems, streaming of 3D and ultra HD resolution video content, and applications involving virtual and augmented reality will significantly drive the growth of global Open RAN market. Also, the growing demand of high speed internet amongst end users backed by numerous factors including increasing adoption of IoT, advancement in technology, and others is expected to drive the global Open RAN market growth. Moreover, the increase in investments by telecom operators, to aid the concept of Open RAN is expected to further propel the growth of global Open RAN market during this forecast period.

High investment cost is the major challenging factor which expected to hamper the global Open RAN market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type the Global Open RAN Market is segmented into AI-Empowered Embedded Intelligence, Open Interoperable Interfaces, White-Box & Virtualized Hardware Platforms, and Open-Source Reference Implementations. On the basis of component market is segmented into Orchestration & Automation, Intelligent Control, Radio Access Protocol Stack, Open Front Haul, and Virtualization & White-box.

Also, the Global Open RAN Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Mavenir, Nokia, WWT, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Radisys, GSMA, Samsung, Omdia, Ericsson, HCL Technologies, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

AI-Empowered Embedded Intelligence

Open Interoperable Interfaces

White-Box & Virtualized Hardware Platforms

Open-Source Reference Implementations

By Component

Orchestration & Automation

Intelligent Control

Radio Access Protocol Stack

Open Front Haul

Virtualization & White-box

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

