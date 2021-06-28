Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Current And Future Trends, Growth Rate , Leading Players, Industry Segments And Regional Forecast till 2027
Global Packaging Barrier Films Market
Packaging barrier films are defined as flexible films which used for protecting the products from extreme temperature, gases, and moisture. It can reduce the need for preservatives and increase the shelf life of the product. The increase in demand for these films from food and beverage industry due to their ability to prevent oxygenation and thereby stop the degradation of contents will fuel the market growth.
Growing demand for packaging materials which can lend improved protection to their contents is expected to boost the global packaging barrier films market. The increase in concerns regarding the ability of plastics to allow the exchange of vapors and gases that threatens to compromise the quality and safety of packaged products will positively influence the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in demand for packaging barrier films from various end use industries including Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Personal Care & Home Care, and others will support the global packaging barrier film market growth during this forecast timeline.
Recycling factors, susceptibility to degradation, and increased cost are some restraining factors which expected to hamper the global packaging barrier films market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Group, UFlex Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Winpak Limited, Proampac LLC, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Glenroy Inc., KM Packaging Services Limited, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Material
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyamide
- Transparent High Barrier Films
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol
- Others
By Type
- Bags & Pouches
- Tray Lidding Films
- Blister Base Films
- Wrapping Films and Forming webs
By End User
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Personal Care & Home Care
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
