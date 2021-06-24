Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Application , Swot Analysis , Region Analysis Report

Global Paper Coating Materials Market

Paper coating is defined as the process of laminating a board or paper with an agent for improvements printing or brightness properties. Various materials such as PCC, china clay, pigment or adhesive are used for coating. Coating process is classified into high coated, medium coated, light coated, and art papers. Paper Coating Materials are used as a coating over based papers to impart properties auch as luster, resistance, and smoothness. Coated paper products are processed along with clay, plastics, and latex to enhance aesthetic appearance and longevity by imparting sterility.

Rapid increase in consumption of paper due to environmental concerns on the usage of plastic has propelled the paper coating materials market growth. Furthermore, increase in utilization of coated papers across the packaging industry ,and shifting global trends towards the use of eco-friendly products and ban of plastic packaging across various industries including food and beverage industry will positively influence the market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, the rise in government initiatives to reduce plastic consumption across various regions including Europe, and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be boosting the global paper coating materials market growth. Moreover, an increase in demand from paper industries for corrugated boxes and cover bindings is expected to drive the market growth.

The rise in the trend of digitalization and e-commerce, and green campaigns like to save paper save tree are some restraints which may hinder the growth of global paper coating materials market. Also, the reduction in supply of raw materials like wood pulp will limit the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Paper Coating Materials Market is segmented into material type such as PCC, GCC, Starch, Kaolin Clay, Wax, Talc, SB Latex, and Titanium Dioxide, by application such as Coated 1, Coated 2, Coated 3, and Coated 4. Further, market is segmented into end use industry such as Food & Beverages, Printing, Chemicals, and Personal Care.

Also, Global Paper Coating Materials Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report BASF SE, Omya AG, Michelman Inc, Archroma, DuPont, Dow Chemicals, Imerys S.A., Penford Corporation, Avebe and Penford Corporation.

The regional distribution of the global paper coating materials market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global paper coating materials market.

