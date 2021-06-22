Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Analysis by Size, Share, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand Overview to 2028

The report on the Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject.

Passenger information system (PIS) is the communication link between passengers and transit agency. It enables to provide information related to real time vehicle location, and status updates, timely announcements, and schedule of journey. PIS focus on improvements of the transit experience for passengers by entertaining the passengers through infotainment system.

Increase in demand for consistent, real time and reliable passenger information is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global passenger information system (PIS) market growth. Furthermore, rise in penetration of smartphones with enhanced connectivity improves the transit experience will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in frequency of passenger journey through public transport which is expected to fuel the market growth in near future. Also, rise in adoption of Internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data analytics to enhance passenger travel experiences will propel the global passenger information system market growth. Cloud computing is essential and advanced technology which adopted for automation of different mode of transportation especially in railways. The PIS utilizes cloud computing technology to track the position of busses and calculated the arrival time to be displayed on real time information system at the bus stop.

The report on Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market.

However, high maintenance and installation cost of passenger information system is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global passenger information system (PIS) market growth. Also, outdated infrastructure and poor internet connectivity across underdeveloped nations will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is segmented into component such as Hardware, Software, and Service, by solution such as Information Display System, Announcement System, Infotainment System, Passenger Information Mobile Application, and Emergency Communication Systems. Further, market is segmented into mode of transportation such as Airway, Railway, and Roadway.

Also, Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CISCO, CUBIC, WABTEC, ALSTOM, SIEMENS AG, HITACHI, HUAWEI, THALES, TELESTE, and MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

