Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Future Growth Opportunity and Comprehensive Outlook by Top Company Profile Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation

Patient temperature monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases drives the patient temperature monitoring market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

By Product

(Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors, Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices),

Site

(Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring, Invasive Temperature Monitoring),

Application

(Pyrexia/Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia, Other),

End User

(Hospital and Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases drives the patient temperature monitoring market.

Increasing geriatric and paediatric population is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising number of blood transfusion procedures, increasing awareness of continuous temperature monitoring, increasing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices, increasing number of various surgical procedures and increasing constant innovations and technological developments in the industry are the major factors among others driving the patient temperature monitoring market.

Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets will further create new opportunities for patient temperature monitoring market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Restraints:

However, increased cost of advanced temperature monitoring devices in developing countries and lack of awareness on non-invasive and continuous monitoring in developing countries are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising issues related to the use of infrared and mercury thermometers and rising concerns related to rectal temperature monitoring will further challenge the growth of patient temperature monitoring market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Patient Temperature Monitoring market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

