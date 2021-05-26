Global PDX Models Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle:Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels
PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 356,248.18 thousand by 2027 from USD 104,005.11 thousand in 2019.
PDX Models market report gives thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report provides records starting from the base year (2018) and stretches until the forecast period (2020-2027).
The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience Inc., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX., Explora BioLabs, Hera BioLabs, Horizon discovery Ltd., Pharmatest Services, Urospehere SAS, Xentech, Xenopat among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Global PDX Models Market Drivers:
Wide adoption of PDX models in preclinical research & increasing demand for personalized medicine in PDX models are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
In patient derived xenografts (PDX) models, the cancerous tumor or cells from the patients are transferred/ implanted into the immunodeficient rodents as mice or rat. PDX models are developed for the cancer research on the basis of expectations that these models have the capability to retain the tumor characteristics particularly for the patient derived orthotropic xenograft. Basically these models include the uninterrupted transfer of human disease sample into the mice.
Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size
PDX Models Market By Type
(Mice Models, Rat Models),
PDX Models Market By Tumor Type
(Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others),
PDX Models Market By Application
(Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis),
PDX Models Market By End User
(Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies),
PDX Models Market By Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global PDX Models Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for PDX models in North America region has the highest market share. Market leader is Crown Bioscience Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 25%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing PDX models into the market.
- In April 2020, Crown Bioscience Inc. acquired unique models from Leading Academic Medical Centres, the company made an agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and University of Washington. This helps in the product expansion of the company and provides a support to the oncology drug development community.
List of Chapters:
1 PDX models Market Overview
2 Global PDX models Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global PDX models Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)
4 Global PDX models Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2027)
5 Global PDX models Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global PDX models Market Analysis by Application
7 Global PDX models Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 PDX models Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global PDX models Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
