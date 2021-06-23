Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size , Share , Growth Analysis, Price, Region Analysis Forecast Till 2027

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market was valued at USD 53.40 Bn in 2019 which is expected reach at USD 93.86 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%.

Personal protective equipments also referred as PPE. These are specially designed to protect people from hazardous such as electrical, chemical, physical, biohazardous, heat, and airborne particulate matter, accidents, or infections like COVID-19. Increase in awareness to prevent such hazardous as well as health and safety concerns will support the market growth over the forecast period.

Increase in COVID 19 pandemic across the globe expected to boost the demand for personal protective equipments during this forecast period. As per the World Health Organization COVID 19 infection is communicable which is caused direct or indirect contact with infected patient. Many people are infected with COVID 19 virus. As of May 2020, around 2,425,000 people are infected with this virus. Increase in awareness regarding prevent the spread of COVID 19 which is expected to fuel the market growth. Nowadays, the demand for Personal Protective Equipments is increased including face shields, surgical masks, protective goggles, and protective gowns will positively influence market growth. Also, increase in need for respiratory equipment in emergency response, mining, military and law enforcement, and fire services with increase in hand injuries at the workplace is projected to propel the global personal protective equipment market growth. Additionally, rise in awareness workers health and safety will drive the market growth.

High cost of specialized clothing is the major restraint which is expected to hamper the global personal protective equipment market. Also, increase in automation in end use industries will limit the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented into type such as Head, Eye, & Face protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Foods, Transportation, Mining, and Others.

Also, Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Honeywell International Inc., Radians, Inc, Sioen Industries NV, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Inc, MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Co., and E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

However, the global personal protective equipment market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global personal protective equipment market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

