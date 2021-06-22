Global Petroleum Coke (PETCOCK) Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Petroleum Coke (PETCOCK) Market

Petroleum Coke is also known as PETCOCK which is a byproduct of crude oil and is look like solid rock materials. This is basically used across various industries including power generation, energy source and other prominent users of petroleum coke are construction, metal, blast furnace, aluminum, and steel industry.

Increase in demand from cement and power generation industry is expected to boost the global petroleum coke (PETCOCK) market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for petroleum coke from steel and aluminum industries is another driving factor will positively influence the market growth. The other important advantage that petroleum coke carries is its high calorific value as capered to coal and natural gas. The expanding power and cement generation industry across developing regions such as India and China is expected to propel the global petroleum coke (PETCOCK) market growth. Also, rise in export of the petroleum coke is again fuelling the market growth. In addition to that, growing industrialization along with increase in demand for aluminum smelter anodes for fabrication purpose projected to drive the market growth during this forecast timeline.

The adverse environmental as well as health effects of the petroleum coke is expected to hinder the global petroleum coke (PETCOCK) market growth. PETCOCK has high sulfur content which has adverse effects on the aquatic and terrestrial due to this government has imposed various strict regulations and policies to obstruct the use of PETCOCK.

Market Segmentation

Global Petroleum Coke (PETCOCK) Market is segmented into product type such as Fuel Grade Coke, and Calcined Coke. Further, market is segmented into end use such as Calcining Industry, Power Plants, Cement Kilns, Blast Furnaces, and Others.

Also, Global Petroleum Coke (PETCOCK) Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BP Plc, Essar Oil Ltd., Chevron Corporation, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Reliance Industries Limited, Valero Energy Corporation, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

The global petroleum coke (petcock) market has been examined for the forecast period by considering Porter’s Five Force Model for the review period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis has been conducted for an accurate understanding of the various factors influencing the global petroleum coke (petcock) market.

