Global Plant Based Food Market Demand, Segmentation, Trends, Strategies, Top Players and Challenges With Forecast To 2028

Global Plant Based Food Market was values at USD 4.2 billion in 2019, which is expected to reach USD 36.28 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 12.10%.

Plant based food includes vegetables, fruits, nuts, oils, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and beans. Plant based foods are the type of dietary supplements with health benefits. Rise in awareness regarding vegan diet, and dietary supplement is expected to drive global plant based food market.

Increase in new product developments and technological advancements is expected to boost the growth off global plant based food market, during this forecast period. Furthermore, rise in lactose- intolerance among the consumers will have the positive impact on global plant based food market growth. Moreover, strong performance of organized retail sector is expected to propel the growth of global plant based food market growth. In addition to that, rise in consumer preference towards for vegan food is expected to fuel the global plant based food market growth. Also, rise in health consciousness among consumer is expected to grow global plant based food market growth.

However, high cost of plant based food is the restraining factor for market which is expected to hinder the global plant based food market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding plant based food in developing and under-developing countries will affect the global plant based food market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Plant Based Food Market is segmented into product type such as Non- Dairy Milk & Dairy Products, Sweet & Savory Snacks, RTE & RTC Meals, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others, by Category such as Conventional, and Organic. Further, Global Plant Based Food Market is segmented into distribution channel such as Store Based, and Non-Store Based.

Also, Global Plant Based Food Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Meatless B.V.,

Daiya Foods Inc.,

Conagra Brands, Inc.,

Unilever Group,

Blue Diamond Growers

Premier Foods PLC,

Hormel Foods Corporation,

Amy’s Kitchen,

General Mills Inc,

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.,

Danone S.A,

Clara Foods , and

Nestle SA.

