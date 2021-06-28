Global Pneumatic Manipulator Market Share, Size 2021 Developing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2028

The pneumatic manipulator is the type of industrial manipulator which driven by pneumatic force and the movements of the gripping tooling are controlled by pneumatic valves. These machines are used to handle bio-hazardous or radioactive objects which are difficult for a person to handle. The pneumatic manipulators have various features such as float loading capability, pension part positioning, no electrical connection required.

The increase in the use of advanced technology, safe & efficient tools for lifting and locating loads is expected to boost the global pneumatic manipulator market growth. Furthermore, reduction in the product damage is another driving factor will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in demand for these machines in various end use industries such as food, packaging, automotive and other industries is expected to propel the global pneumatic manipulator market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for commercial, and passenger vehicles is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the global pneumatic manipulators in the automotive industry.

High maintenance cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global pneumatic manipulator market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Pneumatic Manipulator Market is segmented into type such as Hanging, and Column. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food Industry, Packaging Industry, Automotive industry, and others.

Also, the global pneumatic manipulator market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Dalmec,

Movomech,

Indeva,

Emmegi,

Ingersoll Rand,

Pronomic,

Manibo,

Famatec,

AVM Automation,

Unimec,

Zasche, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Hanging

Column

By Application

Food Industry

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

