Global Precision Farming Market Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Global Precision Farming Market

Precision farming is also referred as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is a type of advanced farming technique which utilizes various technologies such as Telematics, Geographic Information System, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, and Remote Sensing. Main function of precision farming is sustainability, guarantee portability, and protection of environment.

Increase in demand for agricultural products because of population is expected to boost the growth of global precision farming market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of various technologies like Variable Rate Technology (VRT) is expected to propel the growth of precision market. Moreover, substantial cost cutting achieved by implementation of modern farming techniques will have the positive impact on global precision farming market growth.

However, high cost of agricultural equipment is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global precision farming market growth. Also, limited technical knowledge and skills will affect the growth of global precision farming market.

Global Precision Farming Market Segmentation

Global Precision Farming Market is segmented into offerings such as Software, Hardware, and Services, by technology such as Telematics, Geographic Information System, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, and Remote Sensing. Further, Global Precision Farming Market is segmented into application such as Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, and Farm Labor Management.

Also, Global Precision Farming Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Precision Farming Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Topcon Positioning Systems, TARANIS, TEEJET Technologies, AGEAGLE, Ag Leader Technology, Raven Industries, AGJUNCTION, AGCO, Trimble,and Deere & Company.

The report also helps in understanding Global Precision Farming Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Precision Farming Market. Overall representation of competitive analysis of key operating players by financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, as well as the regional presence in the Global Precision Farming Market make the report investor’s guide.

