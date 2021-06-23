Global Projection Mapping Market Application ,Technology Development, Size, Share, Forecast & Future Trend Till 2027
Global Projection Mapping Market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 23.8% from 2020-2027.
Projection mapping is defined as a kind of projection technology which is utilized turn an object for the purpose of projecting a video, animation and some other colorful displays. Areas or objects used for projection mapping like small indoor objects as well as big theatrical stages, buildings/industrial landscapes. Projection mapping can be used for live concerts, theater, advertising, gaming, computing, and decoration purpose.
Key Players
The major players in the projection mapping market are Panasonic Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, Epson, BenQ, Christie Digital Systems, ViewSonic Corporation, Vivitek Corporation, Green Hippo Ltd., Pixel Rain Digital, Barco, etc. The report comprises profiles of above companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the global projection mapping market.
The Projection Mapping Market report has explored some key dynamics which have a solid influence during this forecast period. This report studied the market trends, value trends, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. Also, report covers different market driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities to gain an insightful understanding of the market.
Market Taxonomy
By Offering
- Hardware
- Projector
- Media Server
- Software
By Throw Distance
- Standard throw
- Short throw
By Dimension
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
By Application
- Media Events
- Venue Openings
- Entertainment
- Product Launches
- Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
