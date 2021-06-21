Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market 2027 Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities

Factors driving this market include augmenting incidence rate of recurrent atrial fibrillation, new product launches for effective treatment of recurrent events, and improved reimbursement scenarios for recurrent AFib treatment drugs along with technological advancements are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

The in-depth report on the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market, along with details on import/export, consumption and production rate, demand and supply dynamics, competitive landscape benchmarking, market share, and other key elements, strives to offer the reader a complete crystal clear understanding of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation business sphere. The individual in-depth study of the prominent players of the market offers insights into their market position, geographical presence, production and manufacturing capacity, gross margin, revenue generation, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth includes Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Microport Scientific Corporation, Atricure Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The Global Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Research Report 2020 offers an extensive evaluation of the industry to present the readers with insightful data to help them gain a competitive edge over other players by capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities and understanding the critical elements of the market. The report offers a critical overview of the market segment with regards to the market size, market share, market volume, price analysis, global reach, and financial standing. The statistical analysis performed for this report indicates the market is expected to grow at a steady pace throughout the forecast timeline.

The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Device Surgical Devices Maze Surgery Catheter Ablation Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Conventional RF Ablation Catheters Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Microwave Based Catheter Ablation Laser Based Catheter Ablation Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories Non-Surgical Devices Electric Cardioversion EP Ablation Catheters EP Diagnostic Catheter Conventional Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Diagnostic Catheters Mapping and Recording Systems Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders Access Devices Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems Drugs Dabigatran (Pradaxa) Rivaroxaban (Xarelto) Apixaban (Eliquis) Edoxaban (Savaysa) Warfarin (Coumadin) Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) EP Ablation Diagnostic Surgical Cardiac End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Cardiac Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S Canada Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising incidence of heart diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing demand of the minimally invasive procedures

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement

4.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3.1.1. High Cost of devices

4.4. Technological Insights

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Device

5.1.1.1. Surgical Devices

5.1.1.1.1. Maze Surgery

5.1.1.1.2. Catheter Ablation

5.1.1.1.3. Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation

5.1.1.1.3.1. Conventional RF Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.1.3.2. Irrigated-tip RF Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.1.4. Cryoablation

5.1.1.1.5. Microwave Based Catheter Ablation

5.1.1.1.6. Laser Based Catheter Ablation

5.1.1.1.7. Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

5.1.1.2. Non-Surgical Devices

5.1.1.2.1. Electric Cardioversion

5.1.1.2.2. EP Ablation Catheters

5.1.1.2.3. EP Diagnostic Catheter

5.1.1.2.4. Conventional Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.1.2.4.1. Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.1.2.4.2. Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.1.2.5. Advanced Diagnostic Catheters

5.1.1.2.6. Mapping and Recording Systems

5.1.1.2.7. Cardiac Monitors or Loop Recorders

5.1.1.2.8. Access Devices

5.1.1.2.9. Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices

5.1.1.2.10. Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

5.1.2. Drugs

5.1.2.1. Dabigatran (Pradaxa)

5.1.2.2. Rivaroxaban (Xarelto)

5.1.2.3. Apixaban (Eliquis)

5.1.2.4. Edoxaban (Savaysa)

5.1.2.5. Warfarin (Coumadin)

5.1.2.6. Others

Chapter 6. Recurrent Atrial Fibrillation Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. EP Ablation

6.1.2. Diagnostic

6.1.3. Surgical Cardiac

