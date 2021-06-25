Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market 2021, By Key Players-Nippon Telephone, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, Verizon Communications

Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market

Refurnished phones are defined as phones with minor defects therefore they are sold at a lower price. Nowadays, people are not willing to spend much time with their phones due to short upgrade cycle. The consumers are shifting towards used phones with desired features at a available at a low cost. Also, the increase in initiatives to reduce e-waste which is expected to drive the global refurnished and used mobile phones market growth.

The global refurnished and used mobile phones market is gaining popularity due to the rapid growth of the digital content. The smartphones is the integral part of an individual’s life, starting from engaging e-commerce, supporting communication to boosting the growth of digitalization. The techno savvy consumers are shifting towards high-end and advanced technological equipment. Such consumers are not spending much time with their new smartphones owing to the short upgrade cycle. Thus, a large number of consumers showing their interest towards used mobile phones with desired features at a low price. These factors anticipated to boost the global refurnished and used mobile phones market growth during this forecast timeline.

Lack of consumer trust is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global refurnished and used mobile phones market growth. Also, lack of awareness about the quality check process may affect the market growth.

Market segmentation

The Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market is segmented into product type such as Company Owned, and Consumer Owned. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Public Use, Private Use, and Others.

Also, the Global Refurbished and Used Mobile Phones Market into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Nippon Telephone,

Lenovo,

Samsung,

Apple,

Verizon Communications,

Green Dust,

AT&T,

Togofogo, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Company Owned

Consumer Owned

By End user

Public Use

Private Use

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

