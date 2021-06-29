Global Rotomoulding Powder Market -Global Industry trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report
Global Rotomoulding Powder Market
Rotomoulding also called as rotational molding refers to a process which is used in the manufacturing of plastic moulds without the application of pressure as compared to other moulding process. The main difference between rotomoulding and other method is that the plastic/ resin powder is used to produce moulds. The rotomoulding powder melts in the mould that is rotated in biaxial direction.
The growing demand for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global rotomoulding powder market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in demand for rotomoulding powder from furniture and home interior industry due to the rise in use of rotomoulding powder in the manufacture of furniture components and interiors will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in travel and tourism owing to improved consumer spending in water adventure events and the growing use of recreational boats is projected to drive the demand for rotomoulding powder market in near future. Moreover, the growing demand for hollow plastic products including playground equipment, storage tanks, and containers is expected to support the market growth.
Fluctuations in the raw material prices and stringent rules and regulations regarding plastic production may hinder the global rotomoulding powder market growth during this forecast time period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Rotomoulding Powder Market is segmented into type such as Nylon, Polycarbonate, Elastomers, Plastisol, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polypropylene. Further, market is segmented into application such as Furniture, Marine, Automotive, Infrastructure, Storage Tanks, Underground Chambers, Material Handling, Toys, and Rotolining.
Also, the Global Rotomoulding Powder Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as SABIC, Broadway Colours Ltd., GreenAge Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, CP Powders Sdn Bhd, Matrix Polymers Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Star Rotoplast, Phychem Technologies Pvt. Ltd., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Nylon
- Polycarbonate
- Elastomers
- Plastisol
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Polyurethane
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
By Application
- Furniture
- Marine
- Automotive
- Infrastructure
- Storage Tanks
- Underground Chambers
- Material Handling
- Toys
- Rotolining
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
