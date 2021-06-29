Global Rotomoulding Powder Market -Global Industry trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report

Global Rotomoulding Powder Market

Rotomoulding also called as rotational molding refers to a process which is used in the manufacturing of plastic moulds without the application of pressure as compared to other moulding process. The main difference between rotomoulding and other method is that the plastic/ resin powder is used to produce moulds. The rotomoulding powder melts in the mould that is rotated in biaxial direction.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Rotomoulding-Powder-Market/request-sample

The growing demand for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global rotomoulding powder market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in demand for rotomoulding powder from furniture and home interior industry due to the rise in use of rotomoulding powder in the manufacture of furniture components and interiors will positively influence the market growth. Also, the rise in travel and tourism owing to improved consumer spending in water adventure events and the growing use of recreational boats is projected to drive the demand for rotomoulding powder market in near future. Moreover, the growing demand for hollow plastic products including playground equipment, storage tanks, and containers is expected to support the market growth.

Fluctuations in the raw material prices and stringent rules and regulations regarding plastic production may hinder the global rotomoulding powder market growth during this forecast time period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Rotomoulding Powder Market is segmented into type such as Nylon, Polycarbonate, Elastomers, Plastisol, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Polypropylene. Further, market is segmented into application such as Furniture, Marine, Automotive, Infrastructure, Storage Tanks, Underground Chambers, Material Handling, Toys, and Rotolining.

Also, the Global Rotomoulding Powder Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SABIC, Broadway Colours Ltd., GreenAge Industries, Exxon Mobil Corporation, CP Powders Sdn Bhd, Matrix Polymers Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Star Rotoplast, Phychem Technologies Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Rotomoulding-Powder-Market/ask-for-discount

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Nylon

Polycarbonate

Elastomers

Plastisol

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

By Application

Furniture

Marine

Automotive

Infrastructure

Storage Tanks

Underground Chambers

Material Handling

Toys

Rotolining

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Rotomoulding-Powder-Market

Read Our More Report

Global Interactive Display Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Interactive-Display-Market

Global Night Vision Device Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Night-Vision-Device-Market

Global QSR Food Service Equipment Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/QSR-Food-Service-Equipment-Market

Global Thermal Scanners Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Thermal-Scanners-Market

Global Baby Drinks Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Baby-Drinks-Market