Global Security Screening Market Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges

Global Security Screening Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.4% from 2020-2027.

Security screening is one of the important concerns for security at public places including airports, railway stations and others. Security screening systems are used to detect unlawful objects including metal objects, weapons, liquor products and among others. The growing terrorist attacks and illegal immigration, public gatherings fuel demand for security screening systems and surge in demand for biometrics solutions in the private sector are some of the significant factors for the growth of the security screening market across the globe.

Solid, industry-standard analysis tools including SWOT analysis &Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to describe the present condition in the global Security Screening Market. A detailed analysis of the market’s likely growth trajectory throughout forecast period is presented on the basis of this analysis that consists historical information regarding the Security Screening Market. A complete picture of the Security Screening Market movement by the recent past & likely movement in the upcoming years is provided in the report.

Key Players

The major players in the security screening market are Smiths Detection Inc, OSI Systems Inc., Gilardoni SpA, CEIA SpA, Astrophysics Inc., Nuctech Company, Analogic Corporation, Teledyne ICm, 3DX-Ray Ltd, L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc., etc. These companies have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

X-Ray Screening

Electromagnetic Metal Detection

Biometric

Spectrometry and Spectroscopy

Others

By Application

People Screening

Baggage and Cargo Screening

Vehicle Inspection

By End Use

Transportation

Retail Stores and Malls

Hospitality

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Educational Institutes

Events & Sports

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

