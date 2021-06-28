Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Research Study, Industry Segment, Competitive Dashboard, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact and Forecast to 2028

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market

The semiconductor assembly and testing services are defined as cloud services which require less management and easier application development platform. It enables companies to conduct programming and all other tasks without having to manage any server. The increase in adoption of cloud services is expected to drive the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth.

The increase in demand for electronic equipment by the customers is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth. The manufacturers are investing in producing new electronic products will positively influence the market growth. The increase in popularity of advanced system in package (SIP) modules is considered as one of the key trends which will gain traction in the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth during this forecast period. The SIP modules are used in mobile devices such as solid state drives, wireless devices, media players, and automotive applications to combine functions performed by different ICs into a single module. These modules enable manufacturers to integrate communication units like Bluetooth, modems, and WI-FI into one package. Moreover, the increase in adoption of the SIP modules will support the market growth.

A high cost associated with larger fabrication is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market growth during this forecast period.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market key players on a global and regional basis.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Amkor Technology, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc., Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., Chipbond Technology Corporation, GlobalFoundries, UTAC Group, TongFu Microelectronics Co., Ltd., King Yuan ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Assembly and Packaging Services

Testing Services

By Application

Computing & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial

Automotive Electronics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

