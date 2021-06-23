Global Smart Ambulance Market :Study Navigating the Future Trends Outlook | Prominent Players:Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV

The report at first explores some of the key dynamics that hold a strong influence over the global Smart Ambulance Market. The report has taken 2021 as the base year, provides historical insights for the period between 2021 and 2028, and forecasts the market till the end of 2028. The study of the market will include key volume trends, projected valuations, and the pricing history. In addition to the growth inducing factors, the restraints of the market and the various recent developments have also been studied in the report.

Smart ambulance is IoT based technology which includes intelligent traffic control system, mobile communication technology, GSM system, and microcontroller, amplifier, and 4G/ 5G network connectivity. Smart ambulance is able to track and send data of location of the vehicle to the hospital control room, for constant doctor-paramedic contact to share the patient’s health condition by using 5G technology/ GSM system and cloud server for data storage.

Increase in adoption of smart technology such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Machine Learning in healthcare industry which is expected to boost the global smart ambulance market growth. Furthermore, increase in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions by key players will positively contribute the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, O&H Technology announced their partnership with Excelerate Technology for development and launch of UK’s first fully integrated smart ambulance with unique features such as mobile communication technology, optimized 4G and satellite technology and services. Furthermore, increase in number of acute to severe road accidents will raise the need of access of immediate advanced treatment and shifting focus of emergency medical services from manual to automatic system which is expected to propel the smart ambulance market growth. Moreover, rise in incidences of life threatening that require emergency medical response is expected to drive the market growth during this forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding smart ambulance in underdeveloped nations is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global smart ambulance market growth. Also, requirement of huge investment is another challenging factor for market which is expected to hamper the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Ambulance Market is segmented into type such as Van Ambulance, Car Ambulance, and Others, by component such as Ambulance GPS tracking System, Ambulance Real-Time Diagnosis System, Intelligent Traffic Controlling System, GSM System, Buzzer System, Micro controller, ADC, and Amplifier, by service type such as Basic Life Support Ambulance Services, and Advanced Life Support Ambulance Services. Further, market is segmented into application such as Transportation System, Burn Care Equipment, Diagnostic and Infection Control Equipment, Blood and Haemorrhage Control Equipment, Cardiac Equipment, Respiratory and Hypothermia Equipment, and others, by end user such as Hospitals, Emergency Care Centers, and Others.

Also, Global Smart Ambulance Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Major key players are involved in supporting the global smart ambulance market such as

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Google Inc.,

Huawei Technologies,

IBM Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips NV,

Honeywell International,

AT&T,

O&H Technology,

Excelerate Technology, and

Softec Technology

