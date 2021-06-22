Global Smart Watches Market Analysis 2020 COVID-19 Impact With Top Key Players, Future Trend , Region Analysis Report

Global Smart Watches Market

Smartwatch is wrist-won wearable device and offer functionalities far beyond those of traditional wristwatch. It is usually used as companion device and need to be paired with smart phone via Bluetooth and near-field Bluetooth and other technologies. These are particularly useful for health conscious consumers aiming for fitness tracking and health- related purposes. Smart watch can be used as an extension to a smartphone or related device.

Increase in concern about personal health and fitness as well as rise in penetration of smartphones are key driving factors which are expected to boost the global smart watches market growth. Furthermore, innovative features like alerts, tracking, and connectivity in smart watches have garnered consumer interest in past few years will increase the demand for smart watches market growth. The rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IOT) is also projected to propel the global smart watches market growth. Also, increase in product launch activities by key players will fuel the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for computerized wristwatches with functionalities with basic smart features has been drive the global smart watches market growth during this forecast period.

The high initial price of the technology and problems associated to power consumption and low battery life is expected to obstruct the global smart watches market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

Global Smart Watches Market is segmented into operating systems such as Watch OS, and Android/ Wear OS, by display type such as AMOLED, PMOLED, and TFTLCD. Further, market is segmented into application such as Medical, Sports, Personal Assistance, and Others.

Also, Global Smart Watches Market is segmented five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Pebble, Fossil Group, Qualcomm, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Apple Inc., ConnecteDevice Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Motorola, and LG Electronics.

However, the global smart watches market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global smart watches market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

