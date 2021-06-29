Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market Top 5 Competitors, Regional Trend, Application, Marketing Strategy, Outlook Analysis and Forecast

Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market

Sodium Hydrosulfide is defined as chemical compound which obtained as a product in the half neutralization reaction between hydrogen sulfide and sodium hydroxide. This is a yellow solid with the smells similar to H2S. NaHS is a chemical formula of sodium hydrosulfide. It is used as tanning agent in leather industry as well as makeup for sulfur in the paper and pulp industry, and water treatment.

The increase in need for clean water is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sodium hydrosulfide market growth over the forecast period. Sodium hydrosulfide is one of the compounds used in water treatment and it has a high demand from countries across the globe which is expected to significantly drive the global sodium hydrosulfide market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, the increase in adoption of sodium hydrosulfide in paper and pulp manufacturing anticipated to fuel the market growth. Sodiun hydrosulfide is an alkaline product which plays an important role in numerous industrial process including, dyes and agricultural chemicals. This is also a key constituent in numerous industrial methods concerning sulphur necessities as it is a low cost and less toxic alternative to sulphur, which is expected to positively influence the market growth.

High manufacturing cost and complex manufacturing processes for sodium hydrosulfide are anticipated to hinder the global sodium hydrosulfide market growth during this timeframe.

Market Segmentation

The Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market is segmented into form such as Flakes, and Liquid, by grade such as Technical Grade, and Purified Grade. Further, market is segmented into application such as Paper & Pulp, Tanneries, Mining, Chemical Processing, and Others.

Also, the Global Sodium Hydrosulfide Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Solvay S.A., Genesis Energy, Chemical Products Corporation, Cayman Chemicals, AkzoNobel, Henan Tianshui Chemical Co., Prasol Chemical Pvt Ltd., Central Drug House, Merck & Millipore, Nilkanth Organics, Etc.

