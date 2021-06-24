Global Solid State Battery Market Trends 2027, Global Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Regional Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global Solid State Battery Market

Solid state batteries defined as the emerging trend for next generation traction batteries, as they provide high performance, and safety at low cost. These batteries serve to be a potential alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid or polymer electrolytes. Solid state batteries are more efficient and they can store more energy than conventional batteries.

Growing demand for solid-state batteries among end-use industries along with the increase in research and development activities focused on commercializing the battery cost are expected to boost the global solid state battery market growth. Furthermore, the rise in adoption of electronic gadgets and the increase in deployment of electric vehicles will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. These batteries provide higher energy density, high electrochemical stability, and low flammability when compared to conventional batteries, thereby enhancing their commercial market value. Also, the rise in use of solid state batteries in healthcare, wearable, and drones sectors expected to propel the global solid state battery market growth. In addition to that, the rise in investment in the market, by key operating players such as Samsung is expected to offer future growth opportunities for the market.

The high cost of solid state batteries is the major restraint is expected to hinder the global solid state battery market growth. Also, the complicated manufacturing process of solid state batteries will limit the global solid state battery market growth.

Global Solid State Battery Market is segmented into type such as Thin-Film, and Portable, by capacity such as less than 20mAh, between 20mAh, and 500mAh. Further, market is segmented into application such as Consumer & Portable Electronics, Electric Vehicle, Energy Harvesting, Wearable Medical Devices, and Others.

Also, Global Solid State Battery Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Solvay, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd, Cymbet, TOYOTA MOTOR, BRIGHTVOLT, EXCELLATRON SOLID STATE, BLUE SOLUTIONS, SOLID POWER, QUANTUMSCAPE, PROLOGIUM TECHNOLOGY, and KERACEL.

However, the global solid state battery market is quite fragmented and it is a tough competition which is going on, owing the presence of various established names vying for the top position. The target market is also witnessing an ingress of new entrants who are posing challenges to established names with tactical moves like product innovation & new product portfolios. Major companies are countering these challenges by having their own collaboration, merger, acquisition, and other strategies. The global solid state battery market report is also keeping an eye on the geographies to understand demographical features.

