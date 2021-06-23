Global Somatropin Market Size,Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Dosage Form (Powder, and Solvent) By Application (Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), Turner Syndrome, Chronic Rental Insufficiency, Prader Willi Syndrome, SHOX Deficiency, and Others)

To perform the study of the global Somatropin Market, a primary as well as an extensive secondary research was conducted. The study was done by first preparing the list of players operating in the market globally. Following which primary research surveys were undertaken. This included email responses, primary calls, etc. with various leading companies and Key Opinion Leaders. During the interview process, the respondents were asked about some of their major competitors in the global Somatropin Market. This process enables us to highlight players in the market who might not have been identified owing to the limitations of secondary research. A thorough analysis was made about the player’s product offerings and their regional reach.

Somatropin is a human growth hormone indicated for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in adults and children. Also, it is used for treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, Chronic Renal Insufficiency, Turner syndrome Turner syndrome, and others. Somatropin stimulates tissue growth, and protein, lipid, carbohydrates and mineral metabolism in the body.

Rise in approvals of somatropin products by regulatory authorities such as USFDA (Food and Drug Administration) is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global somatropin market growth. For instance, in July 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved ZOMACTON, a Somatropin injection of Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, for additional pediatric indications such as Idiopathic short stature (ISS), Growth failure in short stature homeobox-containing gene (SHOX) deficiency, Short stature born small for gestational age (SGA) with no catch-up growth by 2 to 4 years, and Short stature due to Turner syndrome. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of growth hormobe deficiency in children will positively contribute the market growth over the forecast period. As per article published in the Springer Nature Journal in Feb 2017, the prevalence of GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency) in children is within range 1.8 -2.9 per 10,000 children in Europe and the U.S.

However, key manufacturers are focused on developing advanced alternative treatments for growth hormone deficiency is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global somatropin market growth. For instance, in October 2019, OPKO Health and Pfizer had announced the results of Phase III clinical trials, which was initiated to evaluate the efficacy and safety of somatrogen, which is long acting human growth hormone molecule administrated once in a week for growth hormone deficiency.

Market segmentation

Global Somatropin Market is segmented into dosage form such as Powder, and Solvent, by application such as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), Turner Syndrome, Chronic Rental Insufficiency, Prader Willi Syndrome, SHOX Deficiency, and Others. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.

Also, Global Somatropin Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Pfizer, Inc.,

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals,

Ipsen Inc.,

Sandoz International,

LG Life Sciences,

Merck,

Hoffmann-La Roche, and

Teva Pharmaceuticals.

