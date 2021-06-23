Global Sperm Bank Market Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition Report & Forecast Till 2027

Global Sperm Bank Market was valued at USD 4.85 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 3.5% from 2020 to2027.

Sperm bank is also known as cryobank or semen bank, which is a specialized enterprise, responsible for collection, freezing as well as storage of sperms collected from human sperm donors. The sperm donated in the bank called as donor sperm which is used by women who are not able to conceive due to some reasons like widow, physiological problems, etc.

Top key players like

Cryo-Save AG

Fairfax Cryobank Inc

Xytex Corporation

Indian Spermtech

Seattle Sperm Bank

London Sperm Bank

Andocryos

New England Cryogenic Center

California Cryobank

Babyquest Cryobank

Growth strategies are described with opinions taken from experts, and C-level executives. Government databases are relied as a trustworthy source for cross-checking credible information given in the global Sperm Bank Market report.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in lockdowns across the globe, thereby impacting every industry vertical. Likewise, the sperm bank market is also affected by the pandemic, due to the rise in illness, which decreases the sperm donation among people. Also, people undergoing treatment lost access to services due to lockdown in various countries. Thus, the increase in novel coronavirus cases expected to hamper the global sperm bank market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Global Sperm Bank Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America sperm bank market share is estimated to hold a majority market share in 2020, due to the rowing prevalence of infertility population in the region. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 6.1 million women in the United States aged between 15 to 44 experience difficulty in conceiving. Further, The market in the Europe region is estimated to garner significant share in the market, due to the increase in cases on infertility due to the high share of obese population.

