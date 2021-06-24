Global Surgical Robots Market Report- 2021 Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast To 2028

Global Surgical Robots Market

Surgical robots consist of a magnifying high-defination-3D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm which provides an accurate representation of the body parts. These robots can perform complex procedures with geometrical precision, even in anatomical areas which are difficult to reach by human surgeons.

The increase in adoption of minimal invasive surgeries among patients due to its added benefits such as need for shorter hospital stays by patients, compared to traditional surgery, and increasing approvals for new medical conditions is expected to drive the global surgical robots market growth throughout the forecast period. The rise in need for automation in healthcare is another driving factor which expected to drive the growth of surgical robots market across the globe. Also, the growing number of approvals granted by Food and Drug Administration to surgical robotic companies for research and development in image-guided robotic surgery & robotic automation will positively influence the market growth. For instance, Intuitive Surgical Inc had received USFDA approval for its Ion System which is designed to permit doctors to conduct minimally invasive biopsies deep within lung.

Furthermore, the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases as well as growing geriatric population are some of the prominent factors which are expected to propel the global surgical robots market growth over the forecast period. The rise in adoption & demand for surgical robots by healthcare professionals is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Market Restraints

High cost of robotic system is a major restraining factor which may hamper the global surgical robot market growth during this forecast period. Also, the increase in death toll & injuries due to robotic surgeries will limit the global surgical robot market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented into component such as Surgical System, Accessory, and Service. Further, market is segmented into application such as Orthopedics, Neurology, Gynecology, Urology, and Others.

Also, the Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The North America is expected to register high market share in global market owing to increase in research and development activities as well as the increase in number of hospitals which are opting for robot-assisted surgeries, the growing healthcare spending by government in the region. Also, the APAC is projected to grow at a significantly highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to the rise in R&D activities for the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases. Moreover, Europe is expected to lose market share during this forecast period, while MEA is expected to gain market share over the forecast period.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as

Stryker Corporation,

Intuitive Surgical,

Medrobotics Corporation,

Auris Health, Inc,

Zimmer Biomet,

Smith & Nephew,

Verb Surgical Inc,

SRI International Inc.,

Accuray Incorporated,

Think Surgical Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Surgical System

Accessory

Service

By Application

Orthopedics

Neurology

Gynecology

Urology

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

