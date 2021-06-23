Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market 2020-2027 : Insights & Key Player, Growth Analysis ,Region Analysis , Swot Analysis , Application Report

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 6.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR 9.5%.

Surgical sealants and adhesives are useful to repair injured tissues, and surgical wounds. These materials are most frequently used to achieve mechanical hemostasis in vascular reconstruction. Adhesives and sealants are widely preferred materials due to its advantages such as efficacy, safety, and usability in repairing injured tissues.

Increase in demand for surgical services and rise in concerns to reduce surgical wounds which is expected to boost the global surgical sealants and adhesives market growth. Furthermore, increase in number of surgeries will positively influence the global sealants and adhesives market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization data, around 235 million surgical procedures are undertaken across the globe every year. Also, increase in need for effective blood loss management in patients which is expected to support the market growth. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in products will propel the global surgical sealants and adhesives market growth. In addition to that, increase in prevalence of diseases like CVD sports-based injury, obesity, and accidents are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Increase in healthcare cost and lack of reimbursement are major restraints which expected to hamper the global surgical sealants and adhesives market growth. Also, cost-intensive requirement of clinical data for new product launches will limit the global surgical sealants and adhesives market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is segmented into biomaterial type such as Polymeric Hydrogels, Cyanoacrylates, Fibrin Collagen-based, and Others, by application such as Central Nervous System Surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others, by indication such as Tissue Engineering, Surgical Hemostasis, and Tissue Sealing. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Clinic, and Others.

Also, Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key companies are profiled in this report such as Baxter International, Inc. , Tissuemed Ltd, Hemostasis, LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GEM Srl, CSL Limited, MicroVal, Johnson and Johnson, Vivostat A/S, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc.,and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

The regional distribution of the global surgical sealants and adhesives market is also covered in the report, and detailed analysis are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The regional markets are discussed to give players clear idea of where each region is soaring & what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies as well as product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in particular regions are analysed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the global surgical sealants and adhesives market.

