Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmentation, Key Competitors & 2021-2028

Technical Textile chemicals consists Desizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Colorants and Auxiliaries, Coating and Sizing Chemicals, and others. These are commonly used in the different stages of textile manufacturing such as pretreatment processes, dyeing, weaving, sizing, and finishing. The textile industry is a chemical dependent industry. The applications of textile chemicals include apparels, industrial chemicals, and home furnishings.

The rise in demand for technical textiles particularly from the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the global technical textile chemicals market growth over the forecast period. Product development is a one of the prominent factors which expected to fuel the market growth. Also, the growing construction spending particularly in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific will positively influence the market growth. Emerging economies are growing at a faster rate leading to greater use of geotextiles in the construction of national highways. Moreover, the growing industrialization across the Asia Pacific & Latin America is anticipated to have a direct impact on the growing technical textile chemicals market in near future. The development of apparel industry will support the global technical textile chemicals market growth.

Market Key Players

The market participants operating in the Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market are

identified across the value chain include Evonik Industries ,

Dow,

Croda International,

Covestro AG,

CHT Group,

Chemipol,

Bozzetto Group,

Arkema Group,

Archroma,

Achitex Minerva SpA, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Desizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Colorants and Auxiliaries

Coating and Sizing Chemicals

Others

By Application

Industrial Textile

Automotive textile

Home Furnishing

Apparel

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

