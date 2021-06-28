Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2028|Texas Instruments, Chirp Microsystems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sony Corporation
Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market
Time-of-Flight (ToF) is defined as the new electronic technology which used for depth sensing application. It has mostly deployed for the highly pinpoint distance mapping and three dimensional imaging technologies. Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors used for such imaging technology are commonly known as 3D depth sensors which emits a short infrared light pulse & measures the return time of the reflected light signal from the object.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Time-of-Flight-ToF-Sensors-Market/request-sample
The rise in adoption of sensors in automobile applications is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global time-of flight sensors market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in demand for smartphones enabled with 3D cameras will positively influence the market growth. Also, the growing adoption of 3D machine vision systems across various industries expected to fuel the global time-of-flight sensors (ToF) market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, the rise in deployment of industry 4.0 will act as opportunity to global time-of-flight (ToF) sensors market growth in near future. The basic principle of the ToF sensors involves the sending out a light signal & measuring a property of the reflected signal from the object.
A fluctuation in the raw material prices is a major restraint which expected to hamper the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensors market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market is segmented into type such as RF-Modulated Light Sources with phase detectors, Range-gated Imagers, and Direct ToF Imagers, by application such as Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, LIDAR, Machine Vision, 3D Imaging & Scanning, and Robotics & Drone. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare, and Others.
Also, the Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Inquire Before Buying @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Time-of-Flight-ToF-Sensors-Market/inquire-before-buying
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Texas Instruments,
- Chirp Microsystems, Inc.,
- Omron Corporation,
- Sharp Corporation,
- Keyence Corporation,
- Sony Corporation,
- Panasonic Corporation,
- Infineon Technologies AG,
- STMicroelectronics N.V.,
- Teledyne Technologies International Corp., etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- RF-Modulated Light Sources with phase detectors
- Range-gated Imagers
- Direct ToF Imagers
By Application
- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality
- LIDAR
- Machine Vision
- 3D Imaging & Scanning
- Robotics & Drone
By End User
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Entertainment & Gaming
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Get Discount on this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Time-of-Flight-ToF-Sensors-Market/ask-for-discount
Read Our More reports
Global Bio-based PBS Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Bio-based-PBS-Market
Global Aromatic Aldehydes Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Aromatic-Aldehydes-Market
Global Anionic Flocculant Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Anionic-Flocculant-Market
Global Barite Market @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Barite-Market
About Us
QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.
Contact Person:
Vishal Thakur
Research Support Specialist
QualiKet Research
6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A
Website: https://qualiketresearch.com