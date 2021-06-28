Global Used Cars Market Key Factors And Emerging Opportunities With Current Trends ,Swot Analysis Report To 2027

Global Used Cars Market

A used car is also referred as pre-owned car or secondhand car which was previously owned by one or more retail owners. These cars are sold through traditional walk-in used stores, independent vehicle dealers, and online platforms. The increase in demand for luxury cars, shorter ownership periods, and a growing preference of two-wheeler owners to upgrade to small and compact cars are propelling the market growth.

Growing demand for the vehicle subscription services from the past few years which expected to boost the global used cars market growth. A vehicle subscription service defined as an alternative to owning or leasing a vehicle. By opting for a subscription service for a car, a consumer can use a car on a monthly basis by paying monthly fees, which include insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance. The inability of customers to buy new vehicle became one of the reasons for growing the investments made by key players to generate their dealership network in the market. These networks help market key players to brand and make used car options viable. Furthermore, rapid change in technology or the introduction of new models at short intervals allows customers to sell or exchange their old car with a new one.

Lack of consumer trust is a main challenging factor which expected to hamper the global used cars market growth over the forecast period. Also, expansion of car-sharing services may limit the global used cars market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Used Cars Market is segmented into vehicle type such as Electric, Conventional, and Hybrid, by vendor type such as Organized, and Unorganized, by fuel type such as Petrol, Diesel, and Others. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as Online, and Offline.

Also, the Global Used Cars Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AutoNation Inc., Asbury Automotive Group, Alibaba.com, Cox Automotive, CarMax Business Services, LLC, eBay Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, LITHIA Motor Inc., Scout24 AG, TrueCar, Inc., etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Type

Electric

Conventional

Hybrid

By Vendor Type

Organized

Unorganized

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Others

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

